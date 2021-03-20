Inishowen Councillor says Buncrana Area Plan must reflect needs of locals

An Inishowen councillor says a new impetus must be injected into updating the Buncrana Area Plan.

Cllr Nicholas Crossan says the spectre of Covid 19 will loom over the town and its environs for years to come, and it's vital that the plan reflect what needs to be done in terms of serving the needs of local people, as well as facilitating business and promoting tourism development.

Cllr Crossan says much of what happens in the next few years will depend on what's in the plan, so it's important the council gets it right now: