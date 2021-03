The new Premier Division season swings into action for Finn Harps this Saturday afternoon.

The Ballybofey boys host Bohemians in their season opener at Finn Park and there will be full live match commentary on Highland with Diarmaid Doherty and former Harps Captain Declan Boyle as from the 6pm kick off.

Highland's coverage is in association with B&S Credit Union, Main Street Ballybofey.