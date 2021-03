The Deputy Chief Medical Officer is expressing gratitude to the millions of people who complied with public health measures on St. Patrick's Day.

Dr. Ronan Glynn's acknowledging the fatigue, frustration and exhaustion that people are feeling with the current restrictions.

He's apologising to anybody who feels at the 'end of their tether' over his comments on Thursday, when he asked people to do a little bit more.

Dr. Glynn says they aren't blaming people but the virus is the problem: