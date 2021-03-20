Dale Gorman stars as Glentoran beat Glenavon

Dale Gorman was the star man for Glentoran on Saturday afternoon as they beat Glenavon.

Gorman was involved in all three goals, firstly the Letterkenny native played Jay Donnelly through on goal who lobbed the Glenavon goalkeeper to draw Glentoran level.

The 24-year-old the netted to give his side the lead before his 83rd minute free kick landed to the feet of Jay Donnelley who slotted the ball into the net to give the home side all three points.

The win moves Glentoran up to fourth and they are now just two points off third placed Larne with a game less played.