Tough restrictions could be in place until June

Tough Covid-19 restrictions could be in place until June.

The National Public Health Emergency Team says there needs to be a cautious approach to easing restrictions over the next few months to avoid a fourth wave.

It comes as 582 new cases of covid 19 have been confirmed, while there's been no additional deaths.

The number of Covid-19 patients in public hospitals dropped to 334 last night, while there are 83 in intensive care.

8 new cases were reported in Donegal while there were 5 infectious cases being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital, 2 in ICU.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn says there needs to be a slow easing of measures: