Mixed week for Magees at All England Championships

Chloe and Sam Magee bowed out of the All England Championships on Thursday at the last 16 stage of the competition.

The Raphoe duo lost in three sets to Yuki Kaneko and Misaki Matstomo.

The Magees levelled the tie by winning the second set 21-19 but the Japanese pair won the tie taking the third 21-13.

Chloe and Sam did take a big win earlier in the day when they beat the world number 11-ranked Malaysian pairing Goh Soon Huat and Shevon Jemie in the last 32 - 21-19, 21-16.

They will continue on their journey of qualify for the Tokyo Olympics by competing at next weeks Orleans Masters in France.