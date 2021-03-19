Man due in court on terrorism charges

A 52 year old man arrested under the Terrorism Act in the Creggan area of Derry yesterday is due in court tomorrow morning.

The man has been charged with a number of offences, including preparatory acts of terrorism, possession of explosives with intent and possession of articles likely to be of use to terrorists.

The PSNI say he was arrested as part of Operation Ledging, a stand-alone strand of Operation Arbacia, looking specifically at the New IRA’s bomb making activities, as well as the group’s storage of explosive devices and equipment.

PSNI statement in full -

