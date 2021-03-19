Highland overwhelmed by Leprechauns

Do to the huge response, we have delayed announcing the winners for our St Patrick’s Day colouring competition.

Entries closed today but the postman had been extremely busy the past two days with van loads of envelopes containing Leprechauns in splendid colour.

Boys and girls from across the north west are looking to win some Highland Easter delight treats.

Since we had such a high level of entries the competition judges have doubled the prizes with first, second and third now in all categories.

WE WILL BE HERE ALL WEEKEND TRYING TO FIND OUR WINNERS!!!!!

Winners will be announced during the Jivetime Show with David James on Monday 22nd March.