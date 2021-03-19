Fresh concerns over Brexit barriers facing Donegal businesses

There are fresh concerns over barriers currently facing Donegal businesses in trading with the UK.

The impact of Brexit is being felt by many local companies with the cost of exporting goods to England and Scotland in some cases increasing tenfold.

This is resulting in consumers abroad paying more for a particular Irish product.

Speaking on today's Nine Til Noon Show Seamus McDaid Managing Director of McDaids Football Special says one supplier in England will no longer deal with the Donegal company because of the issue: