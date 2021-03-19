‘Clear increase in people going to workplaces’ – NPHET

NPHET say there's been a clear increase in people going to workplaces.

The number of close contacts was over 2 per adult from January but rose to a peak of 2.7 in early March.

It comes as 582 new cases of covid 19 have been confirmed, while there's been no additional deaths.

8 new cases were reported in Donegal while there were 5 infectious cases being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital, 2 in ICU.

The number of Covid-19 patients in public hospitals dropped to 334 last night, while there are 83 in intensive care.

Professor Philip Nolan, who chairs the State's modelling group says more people are going into work: