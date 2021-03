Ireland is to resume using the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee is recommending the suspension be lifted, and that it be used on everyone over 18.

The deputy chief medical officer, Ronan Glynn, says the HSE will now work to resume the programme.

It's after the European Medicines Agency yesterday found the jab is 'safe and effective', after it examined concerns of a link to blood clots.