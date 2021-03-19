‘Action needed’ on Donegal’s drugs issue

A Milford Councillor believes that the drugs issue affects every town and village in Donegal and action is needed on every level.

This week saw the biggest ever drugs haul in the county, with Gardai discovering 2.8 million euro worth of cocaine hidden in the panels an abandoned van in Milford on Tuesday.

Figures released by An Garda Siochana show that in the Milford District alone, there were 246 drug related offences over the last 8 months.

This accounts for offences like possession, sale and supply, drug driving and searches.

Milford is only one of four Districts in Donegal.

Speaking on today's Nine Till Noon Show, Cllr Michael McBride admitted to eradicate the problem will be a tough task: