507 new cases of Covid-19, 16 in Donegal

507 new cases of Covid 19 have been confirmed in the Republic this evening, with 10 new deaths reported.

There were 16 new cases in Donegal, which now has a 14 day incidence rate of 163.3 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the national figure of 150.5.

There have now been 229,306 Covid 19 cases confirmed since the pandemic began, with 4,576 Covid related deaths.

Meanwhile, 137 new cases of Covid 19 have been reported north of the border today.

There have been an additional three covid related deaths in Northern Ireland.

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 10 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

9 deaths occurred in March, 1 date of death remains under investigation.

The median age of those who died was 75 years and the age range was 45 – 88 years.

There has been a total of 4,576 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Thursday 18th March, the HPSC has been notified of 507 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 229,306* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

249 are men / 255 are women

70% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 33 years old

216 in Dublin, 40 in Kildare, 29 in Galway, 24 in Offaly, 18 in Tipperary, and the remaining 180 cases are spread across 20 other counties. **

As of 8am today, 336 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 87 are in ICU. 43 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 16th, 632,359 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

463,500 people have received their first dose

168,859 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

* Validation of data has resulted in the re-classification of 3 probable cases to confirmed status. The figure of 229,306 confirmed cases reflects this.

**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 18 March 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases** (to midnight 18Mar2021) 5-Day Moving Average of New Cases 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 18Mar2021) New Cases during last 14 days (to 18Mar2021) Ireland 507 513 150.5 7165 Offaly 24 14 364.3 284 Longford 15 5 278.9 114 Kildare 40 35 243.6 542 Dublin 216 219 222.4 2996 Meath 17 31 215.3 420 Carlow 7 10 163.4 93 Donegal 16 19 163.3 260 Louth 7 13 142.8 184 Tipperary 18 22 138.5 221 Westmeath 5 9 137.4 122 Galway 29 27 130.6 337 Limerick 11 12 128.3 250 Roscommon 6 6 122.4 79 Waterford 10 11 119.6 139 Wexford 15 13 108.2 162 Wicklow 12 12 103.2 147 Sligo 6 5 90 59 Mayo <5 2 87.4 114 Laois 16 6 83.8 71 Cavan <5 8 81.4 62 Monaghan <5 3 76.6 47 Kerry 7 7 61.6 91 Clare 5 6 57.2 68 Cork 15 14 46.1 250 Kilkenny <5 3 42.3 42 Leitrim 0 1 34.3 11

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.