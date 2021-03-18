Windows of car and house smashed in Castlederg

Two males are wanted in connection with significant damage caused to a car and a property in west Tyrone.

Strabane Rural Neighbourhood Team are appealing for witnesses after damage was caused to a car and windows of a house in Millbrook Gardens in Castlederg during the early hours of this morning.

It is believed two males dressed in black clothing smashed windows of the car and the front window of the house sometime between midnight and 12:15am.

Anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious at that time or has any information about those responsible is asked to ring 101.