Tony McNamee feels this is a strong Harps squad

Premier Division football returns for Finn Harps this Saturday when they clash with Bohemians in their opening game of the 2021 season.

Finn Harps v Bohemians will be LIVE from Finn Park on Highland (KO 6PM) with Diarmaid Doherty and Declan Boyle in association with B&S Credit Union Ballybofey - see bandscu.ie.

Eight new faces have joined the ranks under Manager Ollie Horgan for the new campaign.

Ramelton man Tony McNamee is in a second spell with Harps since he first stepped up to senior football six years ago.

He feels this is one of the strongest squads around Finn Park in a number of years. Tony has been speaking with Highland's Diarmaid Doherty ahead of Saturday's opener...