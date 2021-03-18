The Score – Premier Division Special

The Score is broadcast Thursday evenings after the News from 7.05pm.

This week on The Score – There’s a League of Ireland Premier Division special.

The new season starts on Friday with Finn Harps and Derry City kicking off their campaigns on Saturday - Harps are at home to Bohemians and Derry are on the road at Longford.

Oisin Kelly is joined by Highland’s Harps commentator Diarmaid Doherty, former Harps skipper Declan Boyle and Derry Journal Sports writer Kevin McLaughlin.

Plus Harps player Tony McNamee and Marketing Officer at Finn Park Aidan Campbell.