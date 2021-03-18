Search operation ends in Creggan

A search operation in the Creggan area of Derry has ended this evening.

The PSNI say detectives were able to conduct a detailed forensic search and have seized a considerable amount of material for further examination.

PSNI Statement in full -

A search operation in the Creggan area of Derry/Londonderry, conducted by detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Terrorism Investigation Unit, with assistance from District Policing colleagues and Operational Support Department, has now concluded.

Detectives were able to conduct a detailed forensic search and have seized a considerable amount of material for further examination.

District Commander Chief Superintendent Darrin Jones said: “The main priority for police is the safety of the local community however we strongly believe that sinister elements connected to violent dissident republicans manipulated local youths into attacking police and disrupting today’s search activity. It is also our understanding that they attempted to disrupt local services into the area but were unsuccessful despite some localised disorder.

“The vast majority of the public welcome the action we are taking against those who are causing serious harm to the community and it is detestable that our young people are being used in this manner.

“We are grateful for the support of our partners who continue to engage with young people we would once again ask that parents and guardians be mindful of where their children are and what they are doing.”