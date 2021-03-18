Returning Coleman named in Ireland squad

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has named a 29-player squad for the upcoming FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifying matches against Serbia, Luxembourg and Qatar.

Seamus Coleman is named among the defenders having returned to fitness in the past week for his club Everton.

Shane Duffy, James McClean and Ronan Curtis are also named in the squad while four goalkeepers are named as an update on Caoimhin Kelleher's fitness is required before the players report for duty on Sunday.

Striker Aaron Connolly will also be assessed by the medical team on his injury after being named in the squad.

There is a first senior call-up for goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu.

Ireland will travel to Serbia for their opening qualifying match at the Stadion Rajko Mitic, Belgrade on Wednesday, March 24, with kick-off at 7.45pm, before returning to Dublin to face Luxembourg on Saturday, March 27.

Ireland will then travel to the Nagyerdei Stadion, Debrecen, Hungary to face Qatar in an international friendly on Tuesday, March 30.

The squad will report to Manchester on Sunday before flying to Belgrade on Monday afternoon ahead of the match on Wednesday.

Republic of Ireland squad - Serbia, Luxembourg & Qatar

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Rochdale, on loan from Manchester City), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth), Kieran O'Hara (Burton Albion).

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Shane Duffy (Celtic, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Kevin Long (Burnley), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United), Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), Cyrus Christie (Nottingham Forest).

Midfielders: Conor Hourihane (Swansea City, on loan from Aston Villa), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Jayson Molumby (Preston North End, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), Jason Knight (Derby County), Josh Cullen (Anderlecht).

Wingers: Robbie Brady (Burnley), James McClean (Stoke City), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth), Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City).

Strikers: Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion), Shane Long (AFC Bournemouth, on loan from Southampton), James Collins (Luton Town), Troy Parrott (Ipswich Town, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur).