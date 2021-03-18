NI senior call up for Derry’s Nathan Gartside

Derry City goalkeeper Nathan Gartside has been called into the Northern Ireland squad ahead of this months World Cup qualifiers against Italy and Bulgaria.
It's the first time the 23-year-old has been called up to the senior squad. He previously played under Manager Ian Baraclough at u21 level.
Accrington Stanley striker Dion Charles also gets a first call up.
Jonny Evans and Paddy McNair are both named in the squad despite picking up injuries recently while Jordan Jones is out and Niall McGinn is back in.
💬 Nathan Gartside @garty001 from @derrycityfc will join our senior goalkeepers ahead of the upcoming triple-header 👇🏻 #GAWA pic.twitter.com/mRvvHYm9yJ
— Northern Ireland (@NorthernIreland) March 18, 2021