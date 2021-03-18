‘More mature attitude in North’ to return of worship – Bishop

The Bishop of Derry believes there is better communication between the Church and the Northern Ireland Assembly than in the Republic in moving forward through the pandemic.

It's after the announcement of a return to worship from March 26th, in time for Holy Week and Easter.

People are being urged to follow public health guidelines to ensure return to worship in churches is safe.

Speaking on today's Nine Till Noon Show, Bishop of Derry Donal McKeown says there's been a 'much more mature attitude in the North' as it relates to the return of worship: