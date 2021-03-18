Milford drugs haul bound for North or Dublin

The 2.8 million worth of cocaine discovered in a van in Milford on Tuesday night was seized following an intelligence led operation.

Gardai seized 41kg of the class A drug found concealed in the panels of a van during the operation, in what's thought to be the biggest ever drugs haul in the county.

It's understood that one line of enquiry is that the drugs were destined for supply in Northern Ireland or Dublin.

Investigating Gardaí at Milford are liaising with the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau and the Police Service of Northern Ireland as part of the investigation.

In a statement Superintendent David Kelly who is leading the investigation said 'This significant seizure has reduced the supply of illegal drugs in our community thereby increasing community safety”.