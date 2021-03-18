Increased Covid rates in three of Donegal’s seven LEAs

Four of Donegal's seven Local Electoral Areas had incidence rates of Covid 19 which were higher than the national average in the two weeks up to last Monday.

Three of the areas recorded increases in case numbers over the period.

As has been highlighted in recent days, South Inishowen had 83 cases in the 14 days to last Monday, with a 14 day incidence rate of 371.1 cases per 100,000 people.

Increases have also been recorded in Lifford Stranorlar, with 54 cases, giving an incidence rate of 208.6, and North Inishowen, where 27 cases were recorded over the two weeks, an incidence rate of 159.2.

Letterkenny, had 49 cases, a slight decrease, but its incidence rate of 164.5 cases per 100k people is still above the national average of 148.

Falls also recorded in Donegal, with 15 cases, a rate of 56.6, Milford with five cases, a rate of 36.3, and Glenties with eight cases, a rate of 33.4.