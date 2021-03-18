Extra classroom to be built at Scoil Eoghain in Moville

A primary school in North Inishowen is set for an upgrade following confirmation that funding has been secured for new facilities.

Scoil Eoghain in Moville has been approved funding under the Additional Accommodation Scheme with the money going towards one mainstream classroom with toilet facilities.

Local Cllr Martin McDermott says the work should be carried out and completed within the next two years.

Hes also hopeful that other school projects in the county will get the green light shortly................