There's a call for the Government to provide a clear plan for the vaccination of frontline Gardai against Covid.

It follows a meeting today between the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors and the Justice Minister.

The AGSI General Secretary, says it is becoming clear that those policing the pandemic are not a priority.

Antoinette Cunningham says Minister Helen McEntee did not provide the clarity or comfort needed in relation to the vaccination of frontline Gardai.