Book celebrating Donegal’s Boxing history – Peter O’Donnell

A new book charting the formation and development of boxing in Donegal is now available.

‘Boxing in Donegal: A history’, written by Donegal-based sports writer and author Chris McNulty, explores the foundations of the sport in Donegal and deals with it’s growth and development in the decades prior to 1950, when an organised structure was put in place.

‘Boxing in Donegal: A history’ charts over 100 years of the sport in the county and is written in conjunction with the County Donegal Boxing Board and endorsed by the IABA and the Ulster Boxing Council.

President of the Donegal Boxing Board Peter O'Donnell joined Greg Hughes on this mornings Nine Til Noon Show to discuss the book.

The book costs €20 plus the cost of distribution and is available to order at https://donegalboxinghistory.com/