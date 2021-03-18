582 new Covid cases, 19 in Donegal

582 new cases of Covid 19 have been confirmed in the Republic this evening, with no new deaths reported.

There were 19 new cases in Donegal, which now has a 14 day incidence rate of 164.6 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the national figure of 150.8.

There have now been 228,796 Covid 19 cases confirmed since the pandemic began, with 4,566 Covid related deaths.

Meanwhile, 169 new Covid 19 cases have been confirmed north of the border today, with one additional Covid related death reported there.

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team

There have been no deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has been a total of 4,566 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Wednesday 17th March, the HPSC has been notified of 582 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 228,796* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

290 are men / 291 are women

74% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 32 years old

156 in Dublin, 23 in Meath, 19 in Donegal, 15 in Louth, 14 in Kildare and the remaining 198 cases are spread across 20 other counties. **

As of 8am today, 345 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 83 are in ICU. 24 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 15, 620,580 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

455,182 people have received their first dose

165,398 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 confirmed case. The figure of 228,796 cases reflects this.

**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 17 March 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases (to midnight 17Mar2021) 5 day moving average (to midnight 17Mar2021) 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (04Mar2021 to 17Mar2021) New Cases during last 14 days (04Mar2021 to 17Mar2021) Ireland 582 489 150.8 7179 Offaly 19 17 350.2 273 Longford <5 3 283.8 116 Kildare 24 35 238.2 530 Dublin 262 205 227 3059 Meath 34 28 220.5 430 Donegal 8 18 164.6 262 Carlow 9 9 149.3 85 Louth 17 13 147.4 190 Westmeath 12 12 143.1 127 Tipperary 14 19 130.4 208 Limerick 22 11 129.8 253 Galway 41 27 124.4 321 Roscommon 10 6 119.3 77 Waterford 23 12 113.6 132 Wexford 19 14 98.8 148 Wicklow 13 10 98.3 140 Sligo <5 4 91.6 60 Mayo <5 3 89.7 117 Cavan 10 7 89.3 68 Monaghan <5 3 84.7 52 Laois 5 4 76.7 65 Kerry 8 5 58.2 86 Clare 7 5 54.7 65 Cork 13 16 48.3 262 Kilkenny <5 3 42.3 42 Leitrim 0 1 34.3 11

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.