TD calls on government to respond to Irish Postmasters Union demands

A Donegal TD says it's vital that the government respond immediately to Irish Postmasters Union demands for a Public Service Obligation to ensure the survival of the post office network, particularly in rural Ireland.

Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn was speaking after the IPU's General Secretary warned a Dail committee yesterday that if a PSO or some other funding mechanism isn't in place by June, then up to 200 rural post offices could close.

Deputy MacLochlainn said in 2018, Fianna Fail supported calls for a PSO, and it's now time to deliver: