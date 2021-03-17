Taoiseach and US President meeting virtually this St.Patrick’s Day

The Taoiseach and the US President are meeting at the moment as part of the annual St Patrick's Day celebrations.

They exchanged the traditional bowl of shamrock in a virtual event held in the last hour.

President Biden spoke about his Irish roots and deepening the connection between the two countries.

The two leaders are expected to discuss Brexit, COVID-19, trade and climate change in their bilateral meeting.

President Biden told the Taoiseach Micheál Martin he was happy to get the chance to talk to him: