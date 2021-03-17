Milford Gardai continue to investigate discovery of €2.8m of cocaine

The Milford District Drugs Unit, Donegal Division in an intelligence led operation seized and examined a vehicle which resulted in the seizure of 41kg of a substance believed to be cocaine with an estimated value of €2.8million.

Investigating Gardaí at Milford are liaising with the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau and the Police Service of Northern Ireland in respect of this investigation.

Superintendent David Kelly, Milford leading the investigation said today, "This significant seizure has reduced the supply of illegal drugs in our community thereby increasing community safety”.