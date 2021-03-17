Bishops in the North announce return to worship from March 26th

Bishops in the North have announced a return to worship from March 26th, in time for Holy Week and Easter.

The announcement comes after First Minister Arlene Foster confirmed there will be a relaxation of the coronavirus restrictions across the border.

In a statement, the Northern Bishops say there will still be a need to follow public health guidelines to ensure return to worship in churches is safe.

They say part of these safety precautions may see some parishes deciding not to reopen churches to the public until a later date.