17 more people have died with Covid 19 and there are 557 additional cases.

229 of those cases are in Dublin, with 58 in Kildare, 34 in Donegal, 31 in Meath, 24 in Tipperary, the rest are spread across all other counties.

350 patients are in hospital, of which 83 are in ICU.

Ireland's 14 day incidence rate per 100,000 population is 148.

Both Offaly and Longford have rates that are more than twice the national average.