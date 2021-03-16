Teens wanted after cars damaged in Twin Towns

Two teenagers are wanted in connection with vehicle damage in the Twin Towns.

The incidents happened at a local yard on Thursday and Friday of last week.

The yard in question is near the entrance to the Meenglass Road on the Donegal Road in Ballybofey and it is used to store 2nd hand vehicles.

While the owner saw and spoke to the two youths in question, it was only after he realised that some his vehicles had been vandalised.

Gardai Grainne Doherty has been giving more details about the case and a description of the youths involved: