Stay Home to Stay Safe This St Patrick’s Day – Gardai

Gardai in Donegal are advising people to stay home to stay safe this St Patrick's Day and avoid large gatherings and house parties.

Despite constant and consistent public health advice, Gardai are continuing to find people gathering in large groups at social occasions and at house parties.

St. Patrick's Day will once again this year not be the day of celebrations and parades that we are used to.

Although this is disappointing, Gardai in Donegal are asking people to continue to adhere to the current level 5 regulations.

There will be extra resources deployed across the Donegal Division on St Patricks day/night and Gardai are advising everyone to celebrate the day safely at home.

Gardai in the county are also reminding the public that there is a fine in existence for organising a house party and also a fine for attending a house party.

They hope that the majority of the public will continue to adhere to the regulations.

Gardai are also reminding the public that if you are leaving home, to please stay within your 5km for exercise, limit your contacts with others, maintain social distancing, and regularly wash your hands. Please ensure that any journey you undertake is essential.