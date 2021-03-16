Luke Barrett back in charge of Donegal Minors

Donegal GAA last night confirmed the re-appointment of Luke Barrett as Donegal minor manager for 2021.

The Milford man was in charge last year too - but the minor team's season was badly hit by lockdown restrictions

Donegal played games in the Minor League before lockdown was imposed in March and they then had to wait until well into December before they played again - losing out to Tyrone in the Ulster Championship.

No doubt Barrett and his new panel will be anticipating much less upheavel when their new campaign eventually begins