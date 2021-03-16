Investigation continuing into burglary in west Donegal

An investigation is continuing in to a burglary in west Donegal last week.

Entry was gained to a shed and a number of tools were stolen in Loughanoran, Annagry between the 11th and the 13th of March.

These items have since been discovered, abandoned along the roadside by a pedestrian not far from the scene of the burglary.

Anyone who has any information in relation to this incident or if they observed any suspicious activity in that area over those few days are being asked to contact Milford Garda Station.