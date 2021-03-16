Gardai renew appeal over fatal crash in south Donegal

Gardai have renewed an appeal for information over a fatal crash in south Donegal last week.

The two vehicle collision happened at Ballymagroarty, Ballintra on Thursday the 11th of March at approximately 8am.

The male driver of one of the vehicles was removed to Sligo University Hospital with critical injuries but he later passed away.

Gardaí continue to appeal for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

They are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam), who were travelling in the area between 7:30am - 8:30am to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ballyshannon Garda station on 071-985 8530, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.