Fears over ‘Covid surge’ in Buncrana

Serious concern has been raised over what's been described as a surge in Covid-19 cases in south Inishowen.

The spike is said to be affecting a younger cohort of people between the age of 18-25.

Anecdotal evidence has suggested that people are not presenting for testing or isolating if they are close contacts.

The situation has led to big fears locally for St. Patrick's Day and people potentially going against public health regulations and in turn the virus spreading further.

The issue was raised on today's Nine til Noon Show.

GP in Buncrana Dr. Paul Grant is warning people locally that this is an extremely transmissible disease and is urging people to go back to basics as a matter of urgency:

Inspector Shaun Grant says Gardai have already fined a some people in the area for flouting the guidelines and they will continue to take action on the matter: