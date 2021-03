There is no indication blood clot issues, which led to the suspension of the use of the Astra Zeneca Covid vaccine in a number of countries, were caused by vaccinations.

That's according to the European Medicines Agency which is continuing to review data in relation to the vaccine.

The EMA insists the benefits of the jab outweigh the risks of side effects, and will give an update on Thursday.

The organisation's Executive Director Emer Cooke is moving to reassure the public over the vaccine......