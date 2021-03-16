Donegal survivors of Mother & Baby Homes urged to take part in investigation

Victims and survivors of Mother and Baby Homes who are based in Donegal are being encouraged to come forward to establish terms of reference for a fully independent investigation in Northern Ireland.

The report into homes published in the New Year found a large number of women were sent to Donegal to these institutions.

For example, 24% of all residents of St. Mary's Laundry in Derry were from Donegal.

Deirdre Mahon, Director of Women and Children's Service's and Executive Director of Social Work in the Western Trust has been appointed to a truth discovery and design team to work with those affected and spoke on today's Nine Till Noon Show: