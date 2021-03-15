Taoiseach hopes AstraZeneca suspension is temporary

The Taoiseach's described the deferral of the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine here as an unwelcome pause but it's important to take heed of advice and take a cautious approach.

Meanwhile, Italy, Germany and France are the latest countries to temporarily suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

It's over concerns about a small number of blood clots in patients who have received the jab.

30,000 people here will not receive the vaccine as expected this week as a result.

Speaking to CNBC, Michael Martin says when it does get the green light for use again it will be administered quickly............