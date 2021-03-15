Move to suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccine was ‘right call’

A Donegal GP says a move to temporarily suspend the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine was the right call.

The doctors leading Ireland's vaccine drive say the suspension is just "precautionary" as the European Medicines Agency investigates reports of blood clots.

AstraZeneca says there's no evidence its vaccine is the cause.

30,000 people won't receive the jab this week as a result.

Stranorlar GP Denis McCauley of the Irish Medical Organisation says the decision is to ensure that the vaccine is safe and is confident the review will prove that: