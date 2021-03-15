LEADER funding boost set to benefit Donegal communities

Donegal communities and businesses are set to benefit from an increased allocation of €70 million through the LEADER programme for the period 2021 and 2022.

Following EU support, an extra €50 million is being added to the initial funding of €20 million announced by Minister Humphreys in December 2020.

Through the LEADER programme, over the next two years a total of €70 million, of which more than €50 million is expected to come from the EU, will be directly invested into rural areas to help address specific needs and help to realise opportunities for rural Ireland as we recover from the impact of COVID-19.

The funding will ensure that more vital locally-led projects in areas like climate change, digital transformation, remote working and enterprise development can be progressed in rural communities throughout the country.

In the coming weeks, the Department of Rural and Community Development will provide the breakdown of the increased allocation to each of 29 Local Action Groups who deliver the LEADER Programme.