Fears for unrest on St. Patrick’s Day after scenes in Milford

The Vice President of the Garda Representative Association says Gardai are growing increasingly concerned over some people potentially socialising on St. Patrick's Day following weekend scenes in Milford.

Two men have been charged and a teenager arrested after three Gardai were assaulted in a house in Milford on Saturday afternoon.

Two Gardai were hospitalised and one treated at the scene for injuries they sustained while responding to reports of a potential breach of Covid-19 regulations.

Vice President of the GRA and Donegal based Garda Brendan O'Connor says the incident in Milford proves how dangerous the job can be for Gardai: