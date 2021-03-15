‘Disappointment’ over setback in vaccine rollout at local practice

A local GP has expressed frustration and disappointment over a delay in vaccine supply to his practice.

Ark Medical Centre was given less than 24 hours' notice that the practice wasn't getting as many of the Pfizer vaccine as they were hoping for.

Doctors and staff had expected to be giving 75-80 year olds their first dose today but now this is not going ahead.

Speaking on today's Nine Til Noon Show, Dr. Finnian Bannon says while he recognises that the issue is affecting many countries, communication could have been better: