Council urged to progress shovel ready Greenway projects

Donegal County Council is being urged to ensure the Greenway Projects that are shovel ready are progressed.

At a recent meeting of the councils Economic Development Committee, Cllr Marie Therese Gallagher told the meeting that more needs to be done when progressing such projects.

A new unit is being set up within the council to get projects processed, such as the Burtonport to Letterkenny Greenway which has been on the agenda for over 15 years.

Cllr Marie Therese Gallagher says its good news the unit has been set up, but we now need to see plans progressed and funding applied for: