Are ‘Summer schools’ the way forward?

There are calls for summer schools to be established to make up for time lost this year.

There's concern over the impact the current lockdown is having on children and it's thought a schooling over the summer months may be of benefit to students.

Such schools would be subsided by the Government so as to leave parents out of pocket.

Local Secondary School Teacher Joe Kelly says while pupils have worked hard through home school, he believes more can be done to help them transition back into normal classroom time: