Three Garda members assaulted in Milford yesterday afternoon

Three Garda members have been assaulted while on call to a report of potential breaches of Public Health Regulations.

Gardaí attended to a report of potential breaches of Public Health Regulations at a rented domestic property in Milford, yesterday, Saturday 13th March around 12 noon.

Gardai engaged with those present utilising the 4Es approach (engage, explain, encourage, enforce) in support of the Public Health Regulations.

During the course of engagement with those present at the dwelling three members of An Garda Síochána were assaulted.

Two members of An Garda Síochána were brought to Letterkenny University Hospital to be treated for their injuries. A third member of An Garda Síochána was treated at the scene for their injuries.

Two males in their 20s were arrested and taken to Milford Garda station and have since been charged. They are due to appear before Letterkenny District Court on the 29th March 2021.

A third male, in his late teens, was arrested during this incident for public order offences. He has since been released without charge pending consideration for the Adult Caution scheme.

A small quantity of cocaine was seized during the incident.

A number of FPN’s for breaches of Public Health Regulations will be issued in due course.

Gardai say investigations are ongoing.