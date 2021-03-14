Gardai investigating after tools stolen from a shed in Annagry

Gardai in Milford are investigating a burglary that occurred in Annagry between the 11th and the 13th of March where a number of tools were stolen from a shed.

The burglary occurred between Thursday the 11th and Saturday the 13th of March in the Loughanoran area of Annagry.

Entry was gained to a shed and a number of tools were stolen namely a Milwaukee fuel impact gun, two Milwaukee 4 and a half inch grinders, a Sip 12 volt booster pack, a Makita cordless drill and a drawer of Siegen Spanners.

Anyone with information in relation to the incident or who has come across similar items for sale is asked to contact Milford Gardaí on 074-9153060