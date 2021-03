384 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed and there have been no new deaths.

145 of the new infections are in Dublin, with 41 in Kildare, 37 in Offaly and 29 in Galway.

11 cases have been confirmed in Donegal.

349 people with Covid-19 are being treated in hospital, of which 86 are in ICU.

The country's 14 day incidence rate is 150.7 per 100 thousand people.