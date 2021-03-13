Tanaiste urged to prevent renewal of exploration licence for Donegal company

The Tánaiste is being urged to do what's in his gift to prevent a Donegal company from renewing its exploration licence to continuing working in the year ahead.

It's been claimed that the company, based in Inishowen, continued to explore for led deposits throughout lockdown, with the issue raised in the Dail this week by Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle.

The company's licence is up for renewal next month and Deputy Pringle urged Leo Varadkar to intervene:

Responding Leo Varadkar says the company can only carry out works if they are exempt from the current restrictions and says the matter would be for Minister Eamon Ryan to investigate further: